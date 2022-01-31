The nine deals Brighton have completed so far during the January transfer window

2. Jürgen Locadia

Dutch forward Jürgen Locadia has left on a permanent deal to Bundesliga outfit VfL Bochum after four years at the Amex. The 28-year-old made 46 Seagulls appearances in all competitions, scoring six times. The Dutchman spent time on loan at German side Hoffenheim and American club FC Cincinnati while at Brighton

Photo: James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images