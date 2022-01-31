The nine deals Brighton have completed so far during the January transfer window

And head coach Graham Potter has been busy shaping Albion's squad for the second half of the Premier League campaign.
Here we take a look at the nine deals the Seagulls have made during this transfer window.
1. Kacper Kozłowski
Kacper Kozłowski has been the only permanent arrival with the Poland international joining early in the window from Pogon Szczecin for an undisclosed fee. The midfielder has been immediately loaned to Tony Bloom's Belgian club Royale Union St-Gilloise
Photo: Boris Streubel/Getty Images
2. Jürgen Locadia
Dutch forward Jürgen Locadia has left on a permanent deal to Bundesliga outfit VfL Bochum after four years at the Amex. The 28-year-old made 46 Seagulls appearances in all competitions, scoring six times. The Dutchman spent time on loan at German side Hoffenheim and American club FC Cincinnati while at Brighton
Photo: James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images
3. Christian Walton
Goalkeeper Christian Walton has joined League One Ipswich Town on a permanent deal, for an undisclosed fee. The 26-year-old moved to the Tractor Boys on loan at the beginning of the season. Walton made six first team appearances for Albion
Photo: Alex Davidson/Getty Images
4. Dan Burn
Saudi-backed Newcastle have reached an agreement with Brighton to buy defender Dan Burn for about £12.5m. The 6ft 7in centre-back made 85 appearances in all competition for Albion, scoring twice, after moving Wigan Athletic in 2018
Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images