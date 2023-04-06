Edit Account-Sign Out
Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi is targeting Champions League football next season
The number of points Brighton, Tottenham or Man United need to finish fourth

How many points will Brighton and their Premier League rivals require to qualify for the Champions League? – Here we take a look

By Derren Howard
Published 6th Apr 2023, 17:11 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 17:33 BST

Brighton and Hove Albion travel to Tottenham this Saturday and are well and truley in the race for the Champions League spots. It's been an excellent season for Roberto De Zerbi's men so far and victory at Tottenham on Saturday would boost their top four chances even further.

Albion are sixth in the Premier League standings, four points behind their North London rivals but they do have two matches in hand. Manchester United are currently fourth on 53 points following their 1-0 midweek win against Brentford and they have played one game more than Brighton, who have 46 points. It's set to be an intriguing end to the campaign and the race is on for the riches and prestige of competing in the Champions League.

So how many points is required? Here we’ve looked at the final points totals of the last 10 teams to finish fourth and calculated the average.

Final points total = 71

1. 2022 - Tottenham Hotspur

Final points total = 71

Final points total = 67

2. 2021- Chelsea

Final points total = 67

Final points total = 69

3. 2020 - Chelsea

Final points total = 69

Final points total = 71

4. 2019 - Tottenham Hotspur

Final points total = 71

