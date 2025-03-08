The official reason for Matt O'Riley's absence for Brighton against Fulham

All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion ahead of Fulham

Midfielder Matt O'Riley was a notable absentee from Brighton's matchday squad to face Fulham.

The former Celtic midfielder missed the FA Cup fifth-round win at Newcastle last weekend due to a stomach bug.

Oriley has recovered from the stomach complaint but misses out against Fulham due to a knee issue.

Brighton midfielder Matt O'Riley has made just five Premier League starts this season

"So Matt O'Reilly is over his illness," said Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler before the match.

"We have to take care of his other issue with his knee. So we have to see if he can train today."

Today's match clearly arrived too soon for the Denmark international who has made just five starts in the Premier League so far this term.

Elsewhere, midfielder Jack Hinshelwood slots in at right back to cover for the suspended Tariq Lamptey and Adam Webster resumes as captain in the heart of the defence alongside Jan Paul Van Hecke. Skipper Lewis Dunk remains sidelined with a rib issue.

Yasin Ayari is back in midfield alongside Carlos Baleba, and Kaoru Mitoma keeps his spot on the left flank despite suffering from "cramp" in the closing stages of the win at Newcastle.

Premier League Player of the Month nominee Yankuba Minteh is on the right flank, with Georginio Rutter in the No 10 role.

Joao Pedro, fresh from his call-up to the Brazil national team, retains the striker role ahead of Danny Welbeck, who is on the bench.

Welbeck scored the winner from the bench against Newcastle and also in the previous 2-1 Premier League win against Bournemouth at the Amex Stadium.

Brighton XI: Verbruggen, Webster, Hinshelwood, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Baleba, Ayari, Minteh, Rutter, Mitoma, Pedro. Subs: Rushworth, March, Adingra, Cashin, Welbeck, Gomez, Wieffer, Slater, Kinght.

Fulham XI: Leno, Diop, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson, Castagne, Berge, Iwobi, Smith Rowe, Pereira, Jimenez. Subs: Benda, Reed, Muniz, Cairney, Cuenca, Willian, King, Sessegnon, Godo.

