The official reason why Brajan Gruda missed Brighton's win at Ipswich Town

Attacker Brajan Gruda was a notable absentee from Brighton’s squad during their 2-0 victory at Ipswich Town last night.

Gruda, who joined the Seagulls for around £25m from Mainz last summer, has made 12 appearances in all-competitions this term and started the last four Premier League matches against Arsenal, Aston Villa, Brentford and West Ham.

The German was introduced as a second half substitute in the 4-0 FA Cup third round win at Norwich City last Saturday but did not travel to Portman Road due to a “small issue”.

Brajan Gruda missed Brighton's victory at Portman Road

"Yeah, he has a small issue,” said Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler. “But hopefully he will be back next week.” Gruda is now a doubt for Sunday’s trip to Old Trafford.

Albion climbed back into the top half of the table, having been winless in their previous eight league matches.

“I think we controlled the game, defended quite good and especially second half we were able to create more chances,” added the German.

“We stayed patient, stayed in our structure and deserved to win. The first goal helped us. The game always opens up when you score a goal because the opponent has to react and that gave us more spaces behind.

“Is it a turning point? Let’s see. Wait for the next game. For me it’s important we trust the process.

“I thought there were better performances in the last eight games. Today was solid. It should give us the belief back.

“All the wins give you this feeling, creates a better environment and we can push for the next win on Sunday. Today we proved we learned from these bad experiences and have matured.”