The official reason why Brighton benched Carlos Baleba v Liverpool as Fabian Hurzeler given tough decision

Albion have another major injury concern ahead of this Saturday's clash with Premier League champions Manchester City.

Midfielder Carlos Baleba has been excellent for Brighton this season and was a surprise absentee in their 2-1 loss at Liverpool last weekend.

Head coach Fabian Hurzeler instead went for a central midfield duo of Jack Hinshelwood and Yasin Ayari, with Ferdi Kadioglu operating on the right.

Balaeba, 20, would have played at Anfield but is currently struggling with a knee injury and is now a doubt for this weekend against Pep Guardiola’s City.

“Carlos has an issue with his knee," Hurzeler confirmed after the loss at Anfield. “He would be a starter but it was the right decision, we won’t take any risks.

“He is a very young player, he played a lot of games. We have to take care of the health of the players, especially at this age.

“They are playing for their country, they are pushing in every game so I think it is also our responsibility as a club to protect the players in the right moment."

Midfield is a problem area for Brighton as former Celtic man Matt O'Riley remains absent with ankle issue, James Milner is out with a hamstring problem and Mats Wieffer has struggled for form since his £25m summer arrival from Feyenoord. Ayari is also currently being assessed as the Sweden international picked up a knock at Anfield.

Last summer Brighton sold Billy Gilmour to Napoli, while club legend Pascal Gross moved to Borussia Dortmund.