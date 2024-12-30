The official reason why Evan Ferguson misses the Aston Villa clash amid transfer update

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All the latest team news for Brighton ahead of tonight’s trip to Aston Villa

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler wants striker Evan Ferguson back on the pitch following his latest injury setback.

Ferguson has made just two Premier League starts for the Seagulls this term and has scored just once from 220 minutes of action.

The Ireland international has consistently been below Danny Welbeck, Joao Pedro and Georginio Rutter in the pecking order, which has prompted speculation of a January move.

Evan Ferguson of Brighton & Hove Albion, has struggled for game time this season

West Ham, Fulham, Leicester, Celtic and Juventus have all been linked with moves for the 20-year-old who is contracted with Brighton until June 2029.

Ferguson was a notable absentee from the matchday squad for the 0-0 draw against Brentford and is also expected to miss today’s trip to Aston Villa.

Hurzeler confirmed to Sussex World that Ferguson is currently out with an ankle issue and then addressed the latest transfer speculation.

“First of all, he needs to get back on the pitch,” Hurzeler said to Sussex World. “The rumours, I won’t discuss them in public.

“I think it is very important that the player knows our idea, that we know the idea from the player.

“And then it is most important to be honest to each other, to find the right solution for the club and also for the player.

“I am really happy that Evan is in our squad and I am hoping that he will be back on the pitch as soon as possible.”

In Ferguson’s absence, Brighton’s winless run was stretched to six league matches by a frustrating stalemate against the Bees.

Five of those results have come against teams in the bottom half of the division, with the Seagulls dropping from second spot to mid-table amid the poor run.

Hurzeler, who has masterminded wins over Manchester United, Tottenham and Manchester City since succeeding Roberto De Zerbi in the summer, faces another tough challenge at Villa Park.

Unai Emery’s Villa sit only two points above Brighton as they balance domestic duties with their Champions League exploits.

“They had also a tough period, now they are getting more and more back to shape,” Hurzeler said of Villa.

“They had some great games already in the Champions League, they have a clear style of play.

“Emery has a big impact on Aston Villa’s philosophy, they have great individual players.

“I heard a lot about the atmosphere there so it will be a great opportunity for us to improve and to show our identity.”