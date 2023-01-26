Edit Account-Sign Out
Brighton and Hove Albion see another VAR call go against them this season in the Premier League

The Premier League clubs most favourably treated by VAR: How Brighton compare with Tottenham, Man United, Chelsea and West Ham

How have Brighton and Hove Albion fared with VAR in the Premier League this season

By Derren Howard
31 minutes ago
Updated 26th Jan 2023, 3:21pm

Brighton and Hove Albion were once again on the receiving end of a harsh VAR call during the 2-2 Premier League draw at Leicester City last Saturday. Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi was booked for his protestations after experienced striker Danny Welbeck was clipped in the box by home defender Luke Thomas. On-field referee referee Thomas Bramall waved play-on and although VAR checked the incident, no penalty was given. It’s not the first time the Seagulls have felt hard done by with the video technology as Albion have had the most amount calls go against them in the Premier League with six. So far in the top flight this campaign there have been a total of 61 decisions reversed following VAR intervention with 19 leading to goals, 24 goals have been disallowed and 16 penalties have been awarded.

Here, Sussex World details the Premier League clubs most favourably treated by VAR...

1. Brentford

Let's be Frank, VAR are huge fans of the Bees as seven calls have gone their way

Photo: Tom Dulat

2. West Ham

The Hammers are nailed on with VAR as they equal Brentford with seven.

Photo: Mike Hewitt

3. Fulham

Marco Silva's team have also benefitted with six calls going for them

Photo: Michael Regan

4. Liverpool

The Reds maybe off the the pace but it's not down to VAR. Six calls have ruled in their favour

Photo: OLI SCARFF

