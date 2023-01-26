Brighton and Hove Albion were once again on the receiving end of a harsh VAR call during the 2-2 Premier League draw at Leicester City last Saturday. Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi was booked for his protestations after experienced striker Danny Welbeck was clipped in the box by home defender Luke Thomas. On-field referee referee Thomas Bramall waved play-on and although VAR checked the incident, no penalty was given. It’s not the first time the Seagulls have felt hard done by with the video technology as Albion have had the most amount calls go against them in the Premier League with six. So far in the top flight this campaign there have been a total of 61 decisions reversed following VAR intervention with 19 leading to goals, 24 goals have been disallowed and 16 penalties have been awarded.