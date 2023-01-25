Edit Account-Sign Out
BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 14: Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi looks on ahead of the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Liverpool FC at American Express Community Stadium on January 14, 2023 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The Premier League clubs most harshly treated by VAR: How Brighton compare with Liverpool, Chelsea, Newcastle and Leeds United

Brighton and Hove Albion were once again on the receiving end of a dubious VAR call in their 2- draw at Leicester last weekend

By Derren Howard
52 minutes ago
Updated 25th Jan 2023, 5:57pm

Roberto De Zerbi's team, who are seventh in the Premier League, have had little luck on the VAR front this campaign. And once again last Saturday a call at the King Power Stadium failed to go their way during the 2-2 draw with Leicester. The Seagulls were unhappy referee Thomas Bramall rejected strong penalty appeals when Danny Welbeck was tripped by home defender Luke Thomas. It is understood the video referee looked at the incident but decided against intervening. De Zerbi was fuming and was booked for protests. Many pundits and experts were in full agreement it should have been a penalty, while former referee Dermot Gallagher said on Sky Sports Ref Watch, "It was a penalty. He [Thomas] has taken a swipe and missed the ball. Welbeck has it and he moves the ball. If the ball goes, you know the defender did not play it.”

But how many times have Brighton been on the wrong end of calls and how does it compare to their Premier League rivals?

1. Brighton

The Seagulls have had the most decisions go against them with a net score of -5. Six calls against and just one for them

2. Leeds United

Leeds have been unlucky with VAR and have a net score of -4

3. Manchester City

Pep's men have also suffered at the hands of the technology. Net score: -3

4. Tottenham

Tottenham have a net score of -2

