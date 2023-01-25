Roberto De Zerbi's team, who are seventh in the Premier League, have had little luck on the VAR front this campaign. And once again last Saturday a call at the King Power Stadium failed to go their way during the 2-2 draw with Leicester. The Seagulls were unhappy referee Thomas Bramall rejected strong penalty appeals when Danny Welbeck was tripped by home defender Luke Thomas. It is understood the video referee looked at the incident but decided against intervening. De Zerbi was fuming and was booked for protests. Many pundits and experts were in full agreement it should have been a penalty, while former referee Dermot Gallagher said on Sky Sports Ref Watch, "It was a penalty. He [Thomas] has taken a swipe and missed the ball. Welbeck has it and he moves the ball. If the ball goes, you know the defender did not play it.”