Stefanos Tzimas has joined Brighton from Nuernberg

All the latest transfer deadline day reaction for Brighton and Hove Albion

As Brighton confirmed the £22m signing of Stefanos Tzimas from Bundesliga 2 side FC Nuremburg, Evan Ferguson was on the way to West Ham.

Greece under-21 international Tzimas signed a contract that runs until June 2030, but he will remain on loan with FC Nuremburg for the second half of the season and team up with the Seagulls in the summer.

By then, Brighton will have a chance to see how Ferguson has performed at West Ham and reassess their striking options going forward. The Republic of Ireland international is still just 20-year-old and is contracted with Brighton until June 2029. It leaves Albion in a very strong position and having them both allows the club to make a decision from great strength.

All options are now open and both could prove to be very much part of Albion’s future as they go forward under head coach Fabian Hurzeler.

Welbeck, 34, although in the latter stages of his career, still looks in peak physical shape and earlier this season the former Manchester United man was playing his best football for years, with tentative calls of an England recall.

Welbeck could easily have a another season or two at least at the very highest level, while Joao Pedro, 23, and Georginio Rutter, 22, more than covers the bases for Brighton for the near future.

Tzimas was a player very much in demand and was even linked with a move to Liverpool before opting for Brighton.

The same happened with Ferguson in 2021 as he too had the opportunity to go to Anfield but the former Bohemians man chose Albion due to increased chances of game time.

"Stefanos is an exceptional young talent," said Hurzeler, who sold his Albion vision to Tzimas which helped sway the deal. “An out-and-out centre-forward with a natural ability to score goals, and we are absolutely delighted to have signed him.

"He will join up with us in the summer, ahead of next season, but we are really looking forward to working with him, and feel he has a very exciting future ahead."

Elsewhere in the window, Brighton brought in Paraguay international midfielder Diego Gomez for around £12m from Inter Miami and £9m defender Eiran Cashin from Derby County.

Gomez will provide competition in midfield and the 21-year-old will be needed in the coming weeks as James Milner (hamstring), Mat Wieffer (knee), Ferdi Kadioglu (toe), Carlos Baleba (muscular) and Yasin Ayari (muscular) struggle, while Jack Hinshelwood and Matt O’Riley build up their fitness after recent injuries.

After the 7-0 thrashing at Nottingham Forest last week, Hurzeler claimed he didn’t have a midfielder capable of playing 90 minutes.

Cashin, 23, has impressed in League One and the Championship and Brighton trust he’s ready to make the step-up to Premier League level. Brighton have suffered this term with injuries to Lewis Dunk and Adam Webster and Igor Julio is out for the season with hamstring problem.

“He’s gained a lot of experience in the Championship, has a good profile and as a left-sided defender he will give us another strong defensive option,” said Hurzeler on Cashin.

“We’re looking forward to working with Eiran and watching him develop with us.”

One that did get away in the transfer window however is Sunderland ace Tommy Watson. Brighton were keen to land the 18-year-old winger with two goals from 10 appearances in the Championship.

Watson reportedly drove down to Brighton to complete the deal but a fee could not be agreed before the window closed. Brighton reportedly offered around £13m for Watson and may look to return in the summer for the England under-21 international.

Sunderland were reluctant to sell as they were struggling to find a replacement in time. There was even talk of Albion winger Simon Adingra moving in the opposite direction on loan, which failed to go through.

A solid, unspectacular window for the Seagulls but one that should give them enough to have a real crack at qualifying for Europe once again. Much will depend on key players recovering from injuries and of course how they bounce back from their thrashing at the City Ground.

Next up is Chelsea in the fourth round of the FA Cup at the Amex Stadium on Saturday night. A cup run is certainly possible too, if they can get past their old transfer pals Chelsea.