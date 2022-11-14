Albion are well-known for taking a shrewd approach in the transfer market and their strategy has been to buy some of the world's best young talent and then develop them with the club.

The likes of Moises Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister, Leo Trossard and Tariq Lamptey have all flourished at Brighton and have been given their big chance to shine in the Premier League.

Brighton's squad has however looked a little stretched of late and after last Sunday's 2-1 loss to Aston Villa – Albion last match before the World Cup break – De Zerbi said reinforcements are required.

"We haven’t spoken yet with the club (about January plans). I think we need something to complete the squad. We have some positions on the pitch where have to do something for sure but I think there will be a lot of problems,” said the former Shakhtar Donetsk boss who replaced Graham Potter following his move to Chelsea.

Here's a list of nine players Albion could target this January...

1. Maycon Roberto De Zerbi knows the Brazilian left-footed midfielder well from their time together at Shakhtar Donetsk. The 25-year-old is currently on loan at his former club Corinthians and is valued at around £7m. His contract with Shakhtar runs until Dec 2025. Photo: Pedro Vilela Photo Sales

2. Mykola Matviyenko The 26-year-old Ukraine left sided centre back is another of De Zerbi's players from Shakhtar Donetsk. He is valued around £11m and has previously been linked with West Ham, Man City and Arsenal. Photo: Adam Nurkiewicz Photo Sales

3. Goncalo Ramos The 21-year-old Portugal attacker is on the radar of a number a number of Premier League clubs. Ramos is valued at around £25m and is contracted with Benfica until June 2026. He has nine goals in 11 appearances this season and is also being tracked by Man United and Newcastle. Photo: FRANCK FIFE Photo Sales

4. Jose Cifuentes Brighton are said to be one of the favourites to land the Ecuador international midfielder currently performing well in the MLS with Los Angeles FC. Cifuentes would be the fourth Ecuadorian at the Amex, alongside Jeremy Sarmiento, Moises Caicedo and Previs Estupinan. He is contracted until December 2023 and is valued at £12m. Newcastle and Leeds have also registered their interest. Photo: SASCHA SCHUERMANN Photo Sales