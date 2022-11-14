The REALISTIC transfers Brighton and Roberto De Zerbi could complete in January – including Newcastle, West Ham and Man United targets – Gallery
Brighton and Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi wants Brighton to dip into the transfer market this January – here, we take a look at who Albion could target after the Qatar World Cup
Albion are well-known for taking a shrewd approach in the transfer market and their strategy has been to buy some of the world's best young talent and then develop them with the club.
The likes of Moises Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister, Leo Trossard and Tariq Lamptey have all flourished at Brighton and have been given their big chance to shine in the Premier League.
Brighton's squad has however looked a little stretched of late and after last Sunday's 2-1 loss to Aston Villa – Albion last match before the World Cup break – De Zerbi said reinforcements are required.
"We haven’t spoken yet with the club (about January plans). I think we need something to complete the squad. We have some positions on the pitch where have to do something for sure but I think there will be a lot of problems,” said the former Shakhtar Donetsk boss who replaced Graham Potter following his move to Chelsea.
Here's a list of nine players Albion could target this January...