The remarkable achievement Brighton have over Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool and more
It’s important to not lose sight of the fact that Albion are eighth in the Premier League and are into the last 16 of the Europa League after topping their group.
Yes, they haven’t been able to eke out wins over Burnley, Sheffield United, Fulham, and, Crystal Palace – despite having ample opportunity to do so.
It could be argued the Seagulls haven’t properly replaced Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo and summer midfield recruits Mahmoud Dahoud, James Milner, and Carlos Baleba haven’t provided the impact many would have hoped.
Despite being without Tariq Lamptey (thigh), Ansu Fati (thigh), Julio Enciso (knee), Solly March (knee), Pervis Estupinan (muscular), Joel Veltman (knee), Adam Webster (undisclosed), and now Kaoru Mitoma (ankle), the Sussex outfit are very much in the race to qualify for Europe once more.
Plus, Brighton are the first club to have had 100+ Premier League appearances made in a calendar year by teenagers.
The likes of Evan Ferguson, Enciso, Facundo Buonanotte, Baleba, and more recently Jack Hinshelwood have all chipped in to get Roberto De Zerbi’s men to this point throughout 2023. That is a feat the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool, and more, cannot match.
Brighton may need a few more additions in January to help them achieve a deep run in January, fight for the FA Cup, and qualify for Europe – but there is plenty to be cheery about for Roberto De Zerbi’s men this Christmas.