The remarkable achievement Brighton have over Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool and more

Brighton have a hefty injury list and a very young squad – and they are still on track to have a very good season.

Jack Hinshelwood is one of many Brighton teenagers getting Premier League game time

It’s important to not lose sight of the fact that Albion are eighth in the Premier League and are into the last 16 of the Europa League after topping their group.

Yes, they haven’t been able to eke out wins over Burnley, Sheffield United, Fulham, and, Crystal Palace – despite having ample opportunity to do so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It could be argued the Seagulls haven’t properly replaced Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo and summer midfield recruits Mahmoud Dahoud, James Milner, and Carlos Baleba haven’t provided the impact many would have hoped.

Despite being without Tariq Lamptey (thigh), Ansu Fati (thigh), Julio Enciso (knee), Solly March (knee), Pervis Estupinan (muscular), Joel Veltman (knee), Adam Webster (undisclosed), and now Kaoru Mitoma (ankle), the Sussex outfit are very much in the race to qualify for Europe once more.

The likes of Evan Ferguson, Enciso, Facundo Buonanotte, Baleba, and more recently Jack Hinshelwood have all chipped in to get Roberto De Zerbi’s men to this point throughout 2023. That is a feat the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool, and more, cannot match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad