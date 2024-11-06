'The right decision' – What Graham Potter said about Viktor Gyokeres before he left Brighton

A rare transfer mis-step for Brighton and Hove Albion

Brighton do not make too many mistakes in the transfer market but Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyökeres is certainly one that got away.

Brighton signed the forward from Swedish club IF Brommapojkarna in 2018 for around £700,000 but he was rarely given a chance to shine in the first team.

Gyökeres scored his first goal for Albion in September 2020 during a 4-0 League Cup win over Portsmouth at the Amex Stadium.

Graham Potter was the manager of the Seagulls at the time but strikers Neal Maupay and Aaron Connolly were above Gyökeres in the pecking order.

“I think he has got attributes that are different," said Potter on Gyökeres after his goal against Portsmouth.

"It’s not the easiest to play up front on his own, which was the role he was asked to do.

“I thought he kept going, he got his rewards at the end. He is learning but he has still got qualities that I think we can use.

“He is one of those will keep assessing where he is at and make the right decision for him in terms of his development. But he has been good in the group and we are pleased with him.”

Potter was then asked if Gyökeres – who never made a league appearance for Brighton – would be loaned or sold. “All things are possible. We have got to make the right decisions around our squad. I think he can help our group, he can contribute, he will only get better as a player."

He certainly did get better. The Sweden star was loaned to Swansea the following the month and then he spent a year at Coventry before the Sky Blues made the deal permanent in a reported £1m transfer.

His career at Coventry, under former Manchester United striker Mark Robins, took off and Gyökeres netted an impressive 43 goals with 17 assists during his time there.

A £20m move to Sporting Lisbon arrived in 2023 and 67 goals and 19 assists in 67 outings for Rúben Amorim's team tells it's own story.

His Champions League hat-trick against Manchester City last night shows just how far he's come since his solitary goal for the Seagulls four years ago against Portsmouth.

Potter was right... the lad did get better!