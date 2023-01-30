'The right type' - Glenn Murray responds to Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo transfer comparison

Former Brighton and Hove Albion striker Glenn Murray questioned who is the driving force behind Moises Caicedo’s potential move to Arsenal

Brighton midfielders Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo have both been linked with moves away

The Albion midfielder is currently “on leave” at Brighton as speculation on a move to Arsenal to continues to swirl around the player.

The Gunners, who are keen to bolster their midfield as they prepare for a title shoot-out with Manchester City, have had two bids for Caicedo turned down by Brighton.

Arsenal initially came in at £60m last week and today they reportedly had a bid believed to the region of £70m rejected by the Seagulls.

Brighton, who are sixth in the Premier League, are keen to keep their Ecuador international as they target European qualification and an extended run in the FA Cup after their fourth round win against Liverpool at the Amex yesterday.

Caicedo, who recently changed his agent, has expressed his desire to leave on social media but the club continues to take a firm approach and have instructed their player to focus on preparing for their next Premier League match against Bournemouth at the Amex on February 4.

The Caicedo situation is in contrast to Albion’s World Cup Alexis Mac Allister who returned from his triumph in Qatar to intense speculation on his future. Mac Allister swiftly batted away the speculation by insisting he’s in no hurry to leave and played a key role in Albion’s recent matches.

Murray, speaking on ITV ahead of Brighton’s FA Cup win against Liverpool, believes Mac Allister has shown the right type of character and also questioned if it is Caicedo, who is trying to force the move.

“We don't know he is [trying to force a move out],” Murray said. “We have not heard directly from the player. The one thing Brighton are trying to do is bring potential in so they can progress and get better. But also the right characters and from what Mac Allister says, he is the right type and the right character.”

