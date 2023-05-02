The seven injured Brighton stars likely to miss Man United clash as decisions made
Brighton and Hove Albion welcome Manchester United to the Amex Stadium in the Premier League this Thursday night
Roberto De Zerbi will assess his walking wounded as Brighton will hope to maintain their push for Europe against Manchester United on Thursday.
Albion, who thrashed Wolves 6-0 in the Premier League at the Amex Stadium last Saturday, will be keen to have another crack at Erik ten Hag’s United following their FA Cup semi-final penalty shoot-out loss to the Red Devils at Wembley Stadium two weeks ago.
The Seagulls will however be without a number of their first team regulars as injuries continue to limit De Zerbi’s options. The head coach was however impressed with his fringe players during the emphatic victory against Wolves – with striker Deniz Undav and midfielder Billy Gilmour particularly impressive.
De Zerbi said: “Gilmour, I think, was the best player on the pitch and I must admit possibly in the past I made some mistakes with him and with Undav because I didn’t give them many possibilities to play. But for me it’s difficult. To play without Mac Allister, Mitoma, Solly March, Moises Caicedo, it’s difficult.”
Here’s how the Albion injury list is shaping up ahead of Thursday’s clash against Man United...