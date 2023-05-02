The seven injured Brighton stars likely to miss Man United clash as decisions made

Brighton and Hove Albion welcome Manchester United to the Amex Stadium in the Premier League this Thursday night

Roberto De Zerbi will assess his walking wounded as Brighton will hope to maintain their push for Europe against Manchester United on Thursday.

Albion, who thrashed Wolves 6-0 in the Premier League at the Amex Stadium last Saturday, will be keen to have another crack at Erik ten Hag’s United following their FA Cup semi-final penalty shoot-out loss to the Red Devils at Wembley Stadium two weeks ago.

The Seagulls will however be without a number of their first team regulars as injuries continue to limit De Zerbi’s options. The head coach was however impressed with his fringe players during the emphatic victory against Wolves – with striker Deniz Undav and midfielder Billy Gilmour particularly impressive.

De Zerbi said: “Gilmour, I think, was the best player on the pitch and I must admit possibly in the past I made some mistakes with him and with Undav because I didn’t give them many possibilities to play. But for me it’s difficult. To play without Mac Allister, Mitoma, Solly March, Moises Caicedo, it’s difficult.”

Here’s how the Albion injury list is shaping up ahead of Thursday’s clash against Man United...

1 . Adam Lallana - out The former Liverpool man continues to struggle with his thigh issue and could be out for the remainder of the season. He has not played since the 2-2 draw against Leicester back in January Photo: Julian Finney

2 . Tariq Lamptey - out The flying right back has had a frustrating campaign with injuries limiting his chances. Continues to struggle with a knee problem sustained against West Ham on March 4. A real blow, especially with Veltman a concern. Photo: Mike Hewitt

3 . Evan Ferguson - major doubt The 18-year old striker has not featured for Albion since injuring his ankle during the first half of the 2-1 win at Chelsea on April 15. De Zerbi said he will not take risks and Thursday could arrive too soon. Photo: Mike Hewitt

4 . Joel Veltman - major doubt The experienced defender looked in some distress as he came off the pitch during the second half against Wolves with a hamstring issue. Veltman had been playing through the injury, having tweaked it at Chelsea. Very unlikely to face Man United and De Zerbi said after Wolves that he should have substituted him sooner. Photo: Mike Hewitt