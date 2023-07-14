The signings Brighton still need to make: Including Chelsea duo and ex-Rangers defender

With 29 days until Brighton kick off their 2023/2024 campaign, there are still a number of signings the club could and should make.

The Albion welcome Luton Town to the Amex Stadium on Saturday, August 14, beginning a historic season for the club, which sees them compete in Europa League for the first time ever. Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

The Albion welcome Luton Town to the Amex Stadium on Saturday, August 14, beginning a historic season for the club, which sees them compete in Europa League for the first time ever.

They will likely do so, without two of their best players from last term. World Cup-winner Alexis Mac Allister has joined Liverpool in a £35m move, rising to £55m with add-ons, whilst his midfield partner Moises Caicedo is also set to leave the south coast, with Chelsea being his expected destination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club have been keen to address these two huge losses quickly. Experienced midfielder James Milner has arrived on a free transfer from Liverpool, whilst stylish playmaker Mahoud Dahoud joined the Sussex side on a similar deal following the expiration of his Borussia Dortmund contract.

But in order to be competitive both domestically and on the continent, the Seagulls will like to add one more player to their midfield roster and preferably one with European experience.

Conor Gallagher has been linked and would certainty fit the bill of a Roberto De Zerbi-type player, being hard-working, attack-minded, dangerous in the box and technically-proficient. Whether the 23-year-old’s wages would fit into the club’s current structure, or even if the young Englishmen would choose to move to Brighton over a potential transfer to Tottenham, puts doubts on whether the deal would go ahead.

However, Brighton’ pull factors of being well-run club, having one of the most exciting manager’s in the sport right now and the offer of games in Europe’s second biggest competition, may help them bring the Cobham graduate in before September 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, Brighton are screaming out for some cover on the left-side of defence. The club currently only has one recognised left-back, and a brilliant one at that, in Pervis Estupiñán. The Ecuadorian cannot be expected to start every single game next season, especially with the additional European work load.

A left-sided centre-back to partner Lewis Dunk is also needed and hasn't been addressed properly since Dan Burn left the club in the winter of 2022 to join Newcastle, being critical to how De Zerbi likes his side to play and build up from the back.

Levi Colwill slotted well into the role whilst on loan from Chelsea last season and is set to have ‘clear the air talks’ with new Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino in the coming days, as the England under-21 international has no intention of sitting on the bench at Stamford Bridge next season.

Chelsea have no desire to sell the young defender, but if Brighton were to land the deal, it would be a huge statement of their intention for next season. To sign one of the most exciting defensive prospects in European football, who also fits seamlessly into De Zerbi’s intricate build up play, would really show the footballing world that Brighton are hear to stay on the top table.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If Brighton do miss out on their main man, Ajax’s Calvin Bassey has been reported to be linked with De Zerbi’s side. A player who can fill in as both a left-back and in the centre of defence, combined with a wealth of experience both on the international and European stage, seams a steal for a suggested price of around £20m.

However, if Brighton really want to go deep into the Europa League competition next season and finish in the top half of the Premier League table, it would seem necessary to acquire both players, rather then choosing just one.