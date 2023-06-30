The South American ace set to save Brighton millions as Moises Caicedo exit edges closer

Steven Alzate and Simon Adingra are expected to be a part of Brighton’s first team squad for the upcoming season.

Alzate joined the Brighton set-up from Leyton Orient as an 18-year-old in 2017 and made his debut for the club in a 2-1 EFL second round victory against Bristol Rovers in August 2019.

The two players had been out on loan for the 2022/2023 campaign and Albion technical director David Weir confirmed on the club website that the pair would return to the English south coast this summer.

Weir said: “Steven and Simon had great seasons last season. They both went on loan to a really competitive league. They both played lots of minutes. They both had a really positive impact in terms of how they played.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To see that, it makes it clear to us we have got to give them the opportunity to come back in and we think they are capable of affecting our group this year.”

Adingra was signed by the Seagulls last summer for £6.8m and sent straight out on loan to Union SG. The winger had a sparking season for the Belgium side, scoring 15 and assisting another 15 in 51 appearances as the Tony Bloom-owned side came within a whisker of winning the Pro League.

Adingra was signed by the Seagulls last summer for £6.8m from Nordsjælland and sent straight out on loan to Union SG. The winger had a sparking season for the Belgium side, scoring 15 and assisting another 15 in 51 appearances as the Tony Bloom-owned side came within a whisker of winning the Pro League.

Alzate joined the Brighton set-up from Leyton Orient as an 18-year-old in 2017 and made his debut for the club in a 2-1 EFL second round victory against Bristol Rovers in August 2019. The Columbian international has gone on to make 53 appearances for the club, scoring three goals, the most memorable being the winner at Anfield against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool in 2021.

The central midfielder was also sent out on loan to Belgium last term, impressing in a struggling Standard Liege side with four goals and five assists in 31 appearances for Ronny Deila’s team.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sussex side are preparing to sell their talismanic midfielder Moises Caicedo for an expected £100m, having already let go of World Cup-winner Alexis Mac Allister this summer, selling the Argentinian to Liverpool for £35m. Many believe Alzate may be an option to replace one of these two star performers from last season, alongside new signing Mahmoud Dahoud.

Weir believes both players can help Roberto De Zerbi next season, as the Italian coach prepares to take Brighton into Europe for the first time in their history, whilst also competing in three domestic competitions ( Premier League, FA Cup and EFL Cup).

The former Rangers and Everton midfielder said: “The expectation is they will be here with us to help our group and that is where it is at. We are excited to see them.