Brighton head coach Graham Potter led his team to victory at Manchester United on the opening day of the Premier League season

The staggering amount Brighton spent on transfers this summer – compared with Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal, Liverpool, Newcastle and West Ham

Brighton and Hove Albion beat Manchester United on the opening day of the Premier League season without one new signing in their starting XI – but how much have they spent so far this window compared to their rivals?

Yves Bissouma and Marc Cucurella both left Albion this summer as Mali international Bissouma joined Tottenham for around £30m and Cucurella departed for an eye-watering £60m last Thursday.

But the incomings have been fairly slow compared to some rivals.

Chelsea have splashed the cash this summer, while Liverpool, Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester City have also added to their squads with high profile additions.

The 20 Premier League clubs have so far spent a combined total of £1.24 Billion on 65 new players so far, already eclipsing the spending spree of summer 2021, which was estimated at £1.2 billion after the market’s closure on 31st of August 2021.

Here's a ranking of how much each club has spent so far – research courtesy of: www.sportingpedia.com.

1. Chelsea

Total spend: £167.93m

2. Arsenal

Total spend: £118.86m

3. West Ham

Total spend: £100.49m

4. Man City

Total spend: £97.87m

