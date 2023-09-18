The staggering amount of Europa League prizemoney Brighton, Liverpool and West Ham can earn this season

Brighton and Hove Albion are preparing for a remarkable moment in the club's history as they embark on their first ever Europa League campaign.

The Seagulls finished sixth in the Premier League last term and qualified for the second tier continental competition, alongside top flight rivals Liverpool and West Ham.

Roberto De Zerbi's men were handed a tough draw in Group B as they are up against Ajax, Marseille and AEK Athens. Super League Greece champions AEK Athens are first up for the Seagulls as Matías Almeyda's team arrive at the American Express Stadium this Thursday for an 8pm kick-off.

Brighton first away match is at Marseille on October 5, with Dutch giants Ajax visiting the Amex on October 26. The Seagulls are then in Amsterdam on November 9 and the return leg in Athens is on November 30. The group stages then conclude for Albion on December 24 as Marcelino García Toral’s Marseille will be in in town.

Brighton and Hove Albion will compete in the Europa League for the first time in their history

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool were drawn in Group D with LASK, Union SG and Toulouse, while West Ham – who qualified courtesy of their Europa Conference League win last term – are in Group A with Olympiacos, Freiburg and TSC Backa Topola.

It’s been a mighty rise for the Seagulls and not only in terms of profile for the club but also the chance to earn some serious prizemoney. Here’s how it breaks down for the Europa League...

Qualifying for the group stage: £3.17m, Each group stage win: £550,037, each group stage draw: £183,356, 1st in group stage £960,361, 2nd in group stage: £480,000, playoff round (knockout) £436,626,