The staggering amount of time Leeds United spend celebrating a goal compared to Brighton, Newcastle, Manchester United, Tottenham and Arsenal

Leeds United fans will be in good voice this weekend as they visit Brighton in the Premier League

Leeds are well-known for their high-octane play and the passion shown from their players and fans always make them tricky opponents.

Brighton have also enjoyed a flying start to the season and goals could be flying in this Saturday as the two rivals meet.

But who will be celebrating more this weekend?

A recent study has shown Leeds United players waste more time with their extravagant goal celebrations than any other team in the Premier League.

The Yorkshire club’s celebrations spill over for almost 70 seconds, making them the most passionate players in the league.

The study, carried out by funkypigeon.com analysed the length of more than 250 goal celebrations across Premier League clubs.

With their celebrations lasting an average of 69.87 seconds, Jesse Marsch’s players have already spent more than eight minutes celebrating goals this season.

Should they beat last season’s tally of 42 goals they’ll go on to spend more than 50 minutes celebrating this campaign.

Running Leeds close with their passion was Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa.

Villa’s players celebrate their goals for an average of 69.40 seconds.

In third was Newcastle United who clearly cherish every moment they spend celebrating in front of the Toon Army.

Here's the Premier League teams who spend the longest amount of time celebrating a goal (minus the 3 newly promoted sides).

1. Leeds United - average time celebrating: 69.87

2. Aston Villa - average time celebrating: 69.40

3. Newcastle United - average time celebrating: 69.00

4. Arsenal - average time celebrating: 68.87

5. Man United - average time celebrating: 65.20

6. Wolves - average time celebrating: 64.27

7. West Ham - average time celebrating: 63.53

8. Crystal Palace - average time celebrating: 62.73

8. Brentford - average time celebrating: 62.73

10. Leicester City - average time celebrating: 61.33

10. Tottenham - average time celebrating: 61.33

12. Brighton - average time celebrating: 62.73

13. Chelsea - average time celebrating: 59.40

14. Southampton - average time celebrating: 59.33

15. Liverpool - average time celebrating: 57.80

16. Everton - average time celebrating: 57.33