The staggering average attendances for the 2021/22 season - showing where Brighton, Crystal Palace, Southampton, Aston Villa, Leeds and others rank

Brighton and Hove Albion fans will head to the Amex Stadium in force this Saturday as Premier League title chasers Liverpool visit

Football fans have returned to stadiums this season with Brighton and Hove Albion ranking as one of the highest average attendances in England.

By Derren Howard
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 6:41 pm

Brighton may have struggled for results at home this campaign but having fans back at the Amex Stadium has been a true highlight for many - having previously witnessed months of football played behind closed doors.

Liverpool are next up at Falmer this Saturday and a full house is expected and the Amex should be rocking as Graham Potter's team try to halt a run of four straight defeats against Jurgen Klopp's Premier League title-chasers.

It's one of the toughest challenges in world football but it's also the reason why Brighton worked so hard to reach the the top flight and give their supporters occasions such as these.

The Brighton Indy has taken a closer look at the top 25 English clubs who have recorded the highest attendance figures at home so far this season.

Here is where Brighton rank and how they compare to their Premier League rivals and clubs from League One and the Championship.

1. (25th) Ipswich - Portman Road

League One | Average attendance: 20,784

2. (24th) Middlesbrough - Riverside Stadium

Championship | Average attendance: 21,333

3. (23rd) Derby - Pride Park

Championship | Average attendance: 21,902

4. (22nd) Sheffield Wednesday - Hillsborough

League One | Average attendance: 21,954

