The staggering average attendances for the 2021/22 season - showing where Brighton, West Ham, Crystal Palace, Tottenham, Arsenal, Aston Villa and others rank

Fans returned to football stadia in force this season – but where do Brighton and Hove Albion and their rivals rank among the best supported teams in the country?

By Derren Howard
Thursday, 26th May 2022, 11:24 am

Brighton and Hove Albion finished their Premier League campaign on top form this season as Graham Potter’s team recorded a ninth placed finish – their highest ever recorded in the top flight.

The Seagulls treated their fans to some thrilling performances – especially on the road – but they signed off at the Amex Stadium in style with a 4-0 thrashing of Manchester United followed by an impressive 3-1 comeback victory against a decent West Ham team.

Albion had struggled at times on their own patch but fans kept turning out at the Amex in force and for the most part were in fine voice throughout the season.

Skipper Lewis Dunk, head coach Potter and chairman Tony Bloom have all praised the Brighton supporters this season as they head off for a well-earned summer break.

“It’s been amazing,” said Dunk. “It has been a long old season with a lot of ups and downs but to finish it in the way we did has been unbelievable,” said the skipper.

The Brighton Indy has taken a closer look at the top 25 English clubs who have recorded the highest attendance figures at home so far this season.

Here is where Brighton and Hove Albion rank and how they compare to their Premier League rivals and clubs from League One and the Championship.

1. (25th) Ipswich - Portman Road

League One | Average attendance: 21,779

Photo: Stephen Pond

2. (24th) Middlesbrough - Riverside Stadium

Championship | Average attendance: 21,921

Photo: Marc Atkins

3. (23rd) West Brom - The Hawthorns

Championship | Average attendance: 22,222

Photo: Mark Thompson

4. (22nd) Sheffield Wednesday - Hillsborough

League One | Average attendance: 22,908

Photo: George Wood

