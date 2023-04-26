The staggering Brighton season ticket-sale update as Albion prepare for crunch clash

Brighton and Hove Albion confirmed they have now sold out of general admission season tickets and 1901 club memberships for the 2023/24 campaign, in an incredible show of support from our fans.

Brighton and Hove Albion fans have seen some impressive football at the Amex Stadium

Season tickets were on sale to MyAlbion+ members for just a week before they sold out, with Roberto De Zerbi’s team set for a club record-breaking season in the Premier League, as they push to compete in European competition for the first time in their history.

The club have enjoyed season-ticket sell-outs in the two previous seasons, but this is the earliest point in which season tickets have sold out, and by quite some distance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking earlier this season about the impact of fans at the Amex, Roberto said, “I have been really impressed by the atmosphere at The Amex since my arrival. The fans make a huge difference to the team, the support they have shown for my players and the way we play has been so important to the results we have had.

“Having a lot of fans there who are familiar with our idea and who back the team is vital.”

Meanwhile, a record 25,000 Albion+ members signed up for the current season, adding further weight to a growing waiting list for season tickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With demand for match tickets already at an all time high, and expected to rise further next season, Albion+ membership provides fans with the best opportunity of securing the limited number of match tickets we will have available for home matches.