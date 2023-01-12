The staggering cost of Brighton's predicted starting XI compared with Liverpool

The Albion recruitment department have certainly unearthed some gems of late which has helped fuel their mission for European qualification this season. Roberto De Zerbi’s impressive team are eighth in the Premier League thanks to the consistent performances from their senior professionals and also the talented youngsters who have made a huge impact in the top flight. The likes of Leo Trossard, Moises Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister and Kaoru Mitoma were all brought in for fairly modest fees but they have delivered on the big stage. Their recruitment and academy set-up has been held-up as an example to many other Premier League clubs who have splashed cash on sizable transfer fees and wages but achieved far less. Saturday’s visitors Liverpool are slightly off the pace this season but they are one of the giants of world football and will provide a stern stress test to Albion’s strategy.