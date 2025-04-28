The staggering figure Brighton could bank for Carlos Baleba as Manchester City and Liverpool plot summer raid

Carlos Baleba of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates scoring his team's third goal against West Ham United

Brighton Cameroon international has impressed at the Amex Stadium this season

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton could have a tough job to keep impressive talent Carlos Baleba this summer.

The Cameroon international has been a key man for Fabian Hurzeler’s team this season and his excellent late winner in the 3-2 win against West Ham keeps ninth placed Albion in the hunt for European football next term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Baleba – who usually plays in midfield – was excellent against the Hammers as the 21-year-old slotted in a centre back to cover for the injured Jan Paul van Hecke.

Manchester City and Liverpool have previously been linked with the man who joined Brighton for around £20m in 2023 from Lille. Albion chief executive and deputy chair Paul Barber previously admitted “it’s likely” they will sell their top players – whether that’s this summer remains to be seen. The likes of Baleba, Kaoru Mitoma and Joao Pedro will all be in demand

Who could go and how much?

Carlos Baleba: The Cameroon international has been a powerful presence in the Albion midfield this term. The 21-year-old is still prone to the odd lapse but the former Lile man is without doubt one of the most talented midfielders in the PL.

He is contracted with Brighton until 2028, which puts them in a strong position should negotiations start this summer. Manchester City are said to be very keen. Guide price: £80m-plus. Should there be a bidding war, don't be surprised if we see Moises Caicedo type figures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kaoru Mitoma: The Japan international has been a key man for Fabian Hurzeler this term with 10 goals and three assists so far. He has missed just one top flight match so far as a heel injury forced him out of the Leicester match.

Brighton turned down two bids from Saudi club Al Nassr in the previous window but further bids are expected this summer. Liverpool are the latest to be linked and Anfield could be a tempting option for Mitoma, who is keen on Champions League football. Mitoma is 28 next month and will have two-years remaining on his Albion deal this summer. Guide price: between £50m and £60m.

Joao Pedro: Brighton paid £30m to Watford for their Brazil international in 2023 and he – along with Mitoma – could be the most likely to move on from the Amex this summer. Pedro is huge talent but frustrates home fans at times with his body language if things aren't going his way. His red card in the 4-2 loss against Brentford also blotted his copy book.

Pedro has 10 goals and seven assists so far and the 23-year-old is contracted until June 2028 but Arsenal and Liverpool are said to be very keen this summer. Guide price £80m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Georginio Rutter: Chelsea (surprise, surprise) have been linked with making a major summer move for Brighton’s brilliant No 10. The Frenchman joined last summer for a club record £40m from Leeds United and quickly established himself as a firm favourite.

The 23-year-old is currently sidelined with an ankle issue and his absence has been keenly felt. I don’t expect Rutter to move anywhere this summer. It would take a massive offer for Albion to even consider selling after just one season and certainly double what they paid Leeds. Guide price £80m-plus.

Simon Adingra: The Ivory Coast international has struggled to nail down a spot this term and the wideman has been behind Mitoma and Yankuba Minteh in the pecking order. He made a rare start in the 2-2 home draw against Leicester and Hurzeler praised his attacking play but criticised his defensive work.

The 23-year-old will have a year remaining on his deal this summer and is tipped to exit. Sunderland tried to sign him in the last window as part of the Tommy Watson deal. Guide price £15m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tariq Lamptey: The injury-hit full back is out of contract this summer and there has been little talk of a new deal. The former Chelsea man almost went to Ajax in the previous window and is expected to leave after four-years and 120 appearances. Guide price: Free transfer.