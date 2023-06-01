Edit Account-Sign Out
Brighton and Hove Albion chairman and owner Tony Bloom has enjoyed success in the Premier League this season
Brighton and Hove Albion chairman and owner Tony Bloom has enjoyed success in the Premier League this season

The staggering millions VAR cost Brighton, West Ham, Tottenham and Brentford in Premier League prizemoney - gallery

Brighton and Hove Albion enjoyed a successful season in the Premier League – but it could have been even better without VAR
By Derren Howard
Published 1st Jun 2023, 16:53 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 17:27 BST

Albion played some excellent football this campaign and finished sixth – their highest ever top flight finish – and secured Europa League qualification for the first time in their history.

The higher a team finishes in the Premier League, the higher amount of prizemoney they receive from merit payments. Each position in the table can be worth around £2.2m with the highest place team this year, Manchester City, receiving a very healthy £44m and the lowest, Southampton, banking £2.2m. It’s an incentive that can boost the club’s transfer kitty or help fund stadium upgrades. This season VAR had a significant impact on the league standings with many clubs – including Brighton – worse off for the intervention of video technology this term. So just how much did VAR alter the Premier League table this season and how much has each club lost or gained in prize money because of it? Here’s how it has impacted Brighton and all of their top flight rivals this campaign...

Merit payment: £44m - same position and payment without VAR

1. Manchester City

Merit payment: £44m - same position and payment without VAR Photo: Mike Hewitt

Merit payment: £41.8m - same position and payment without VAR

2. Arsenal

Merit payment: £41.8m - same position and payment without VAR Photo: GLYN KIRK

Merit payment: £39.6m - same position and payment without VAR

3. Man United

Merit payment: £39.6m - same position and payment without VAR Photo: Ash Donelon

Merit payment: £37.4m - same position and payment without VAR

4. Newcastle

Merit payment: £37.4m - same position and payment without VAR Photo: Stu Forster

