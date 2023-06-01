The staggering millions VAR cost Brighton, West Ham, Tottenham and Brentford in Premier League prizemoney - gallery

The higher a team finishes in the Premier League, the higher amount of prizemoney they receive from merit payments. Each position in the table can be worth around £2.2m with the highest place team this year, Manchester City, receiving a very healthy £44m and the lowest, Southampton, banking £2.2m. It’s an incentive that can boost the club’s transfer kitty or help fund stadium upgrades. This season VAR had a significant impact on the league standings with many clubs – including Brighton – worse off for the intervention of video technology this term. So just how much did VAR alter the Premier League table this season and how much has each club lost or gained in prize money because of it? Here’s how it has impacted Brighton and all of their top flight rivals this campaign...