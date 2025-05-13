The staggering prize money Brighton or Brentford bank if they qualify for the Conference League

Brighton's 2-0 win at Wolves keeps them in the hunt for European football next term

How much is Conference League qualification worth and what prizemoney is available?

Brighton's 2-0 win at Wolves keeps them in the hunt for European football next season.

The Seagulls are ninth in the Premier League with two matches to play and eighth position – currently held by Brentford – could secure them Conference League football next term.

Tenth placed Bournemouth and 11th placed Fulham still have a chance but Thomas Frank's Bees and Fabian Hurzeler's Albion are the favourites to reach Europe's third tier competition next term.

Brentford and Brighton are level on 55 points but Frank's men have a goal difference of +10, compared to Albion's +3.

Crystal Palace curve ball

Brighton’s final two matches are against Liverpool (h) and Tottenham (a), while Brentford have Fulham (h) and Wolves (a).

Brighton’s win at Molineux Stadium – thanks to goals from Danny Welbeck and Brajan Gruda – keeps their Conference League hopes alive bit only if Manchester City beat Albion’s old rivals Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final next weekend.

If Palace beat City at Wembley it will close the door on Europe to whoever finishes eighth but a City win would kick it back open.

It would be typical of Palace to scupper Brighton’s plans but Hurzeler is only focusing on his side’s next match with Liverpool. “I’m not thinking about Europe,” he said. “I’m thinking about how we can compete in the next game with the best team in the league.”

Conference League prize money

Brighton had their first taste of European football last season in the Europa League. Former boss Roberto De Zerbi guided the Seagulls to the top of a group stage that featured Ajax, AEK Athens and Marseille. Albion exited at the Round of 16 after a 4-1 aggregate loss to Roma.

The Seagulls want to be regulars on the European stage. It helps to boost the club's profile and the Uefa prize money is also a factor. So how much is qualification worth and what prize money is available in the Conference League?

League stage qualification: £2.6 million. Teams are awarded a further £336,000 for a league stage victory and just under £112,000 for a draw.

Knock-out play-offs round: £168,000. Round of 16 qualification: £672,500. Quarter-finals qualification: £1.1 million.

Semi-finals qualification: £2.1 million. Conference League final qualification: £3.5 million. Conference League winners: £2.5 million.

(Figures courtesy Uefa website).

