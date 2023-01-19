Brighton are well known to be shrewd operators in the transfer market and the club have achieved great successful over the last few seasons on a relatively tight budget. Their strategy of late has been to discover some the best young talent from across the globe, develop them within their impressive academy and then give them the chance to shine in the first team. The likes of World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister, Moises Caicedo, Tariq Lamptey and Kaoru Mitoma were all signed for fairly modest fees and wages but they have helped shape Roberto De Zerbi’s first team and their transfer values have since sky-rocketed. Albion have also sold the likes of academy product Ben White to Arsenal for £50m, while Yves Bissouma went to Tottenham for £30m last summer and Marc Cucurella switched to Chelsea for a huge sum of £63m. As long as Brighton’s recruitment remains as good as it has, it’s a pretty sound business model for competing at the highest level. Brighton do however have some top-class senior professionals and they tend to be the highest earners, with skipper Lewis Dunk said to be on the highest weekly wage.