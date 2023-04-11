The 2-1 loss was an extremely tough one to take as Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton were the better team as they had two perfectly good looking goals chalked off for handball and two penalty claims turned down.

One of their biggest grievances however occurred with 20 minutes left when Mitoma had his foot trod on by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg inside the penalty area but referee Stuart Attwell waved away appeals and VAR never called for the incident to be reviewed with the score 1-1. PGMOL chief refereeing officer Howard Webb has since made contact with Brighton. Webb is understood to have apologised and acknowledged it was a mistake by the officials not to award a penalty for the challenge by Hojbjerg on Mitoma. It was fiery encounter and boss De Zerbi was also sent off, alongside Spurs’ acting head coach Cristian Stellini, for an incident between the two benches.