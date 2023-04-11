Edit Account-Sign Out
The stunning photos as Brighton fans pack out away end at Tottenham

Brighton and Hove Albion fans were out in force for their trip to Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur

By Derren Howard
Published 11th Apr 2023, 10:47 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 11:45 BST

The result and many of the refereeing decisions went against the Seagulls at Tottenham but Brighton fans were good voice at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The 2-1 loss was an extremely tough one to take as Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton were the better team as they had two perfectly good looking goals chalked off for handball and two penalty claims turned down.

One of their biggest grievances however occurred with 20 minutes left when Mitoma had his foot trod on by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg inside the penalty area but referee Stuart Attwell waved away appeals and VAR never called for the incident to be reviewed with the score 1-1. PGMOL chief refereeing officer Howard Webb has since made contact with Brighton. Webb is understood to have apologised and acknowledged it was a mistake by the officials not to award a penalty for the challenge by Hojbjerg on Mitoma. It was fiery encounter and boss De Zerbi was also sent off, alongside Spurs’ acting head coach Cristian Stellini, for an incident between the two benches.

All in all an eventful but painful day for the travelling Seagulls support. Here’s a collection of fan pictures and the passionate De Zerbi from the day out in North London.

