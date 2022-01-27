The view from South America on Brighton target Julio Enciso as expert shares ‘brightest gem’ for Albion fans

The Seagulls are expected seal a £6m deal with Paraguayan Primera División outfit Club Libertad for the 18-year-old attacking midfielder Julio Enciso.

The Indy understands Club Libertad wanted £8m, Albion were offering £4m and it appears they have met somewhere in the middle to strike a £6m deal.

The attacking player has scored 10 goals and bagged five assists in 51 appearances for Club Libertad and has already represented his country twice at international level.

Julio Enciso is set to join Brighton in a £6m deal

Enciso is tipped as one of South America's finest young talents and made his debut for Club Libertad at just 15-years-of age.

He played for Paraguay at the 2019 South American under-15 Championship and made rapid progress to the senior Paraguay team and made his full debut in a 3–1 2021 Copa América win over Bolivia in June last year at the age of 18.

Enciso also became the youngest player to ever score in the Copa Libertadores this century.

The 5ft 6in midfielder joined Club Libertad as an 11-year-old and Paraguayan journalist Jorge Vera believes Julio Enciso is destined to move to a major European league.

Vera said: "The information we have from our sources is that Brighton' s offer is the most concrete.

"I believe that it is time to be transferred and even more so considering that the interested club plays the most important and competitive league in the world."

"Yes, there is 100 per cent confirmed interest between the two clubs. The fee is apparently £8m that Libertad want but Brighton apparently want half of that.

"There are a ton of teams interested. From what I understand, about 10 across Europe."

Rojas added: "He’s the brightest gem and I feel he’s the one with the most potential.

"To have an international cap so early in his life shows the huge future he has."

Vera said: "The best thing would be for him to arrive and have a chance in the team. It would be good for him too.

"He is the great present and future of Paraguayan soccer and our national team. In the few minutes that he had with Paraguay he already showed that he will be relevant in the national team."