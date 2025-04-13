'They decide' - Fabian Hurzeler responds to boos after Brighton's disappointing draw to Leicester

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Brighton boss reacted to fans who booed as the full-time whistle went following Albion’s substandard display against Leicester in a Premier League clash.

Brighton drew 2-2 at home in a poor display against all-but-relegated Leicester City. Joao Pedro’s first penalty of the day made things 1-0 for the Albion in the 31st minute. However, The Foxes were able to level up the scoring after just seven minutes thanks to Mavididi’s shot, which wasn’t dealt with well by Bart Verbruggen.

Brighton were then able to get back in the lead in the 55th minute, but seemed to lose confidence in the latter stages of this Premier League fixture.

Leicester once again were able to equalise to make it 2-2 thanks to a goal from Okoli.

Fabian Hurzeler responded to unhappy fans after another winless game. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Albion had many opportunities in the first half to make this a whitewash of a game, but just we’re clinical enough in the final third.

After the game, fans were frustrated with the draw, and booed their team.

In a post-match press conference after the game, Sussex World asked the Brighton boss about this and if he thought that was a fair reaction from the supporters.

Fabian Hurzeler said: “The fans, they decide to boo, it's their decision.

"So of course they can boo, they have the right to boo whenever they want. It was not our best performance, especially the second half, we didn't give them what they deserved.

“Therefore, I want to see a reaction now from Monday on, to prepare ourselves the best way we can to have a reaction then on the next Saturday against Brentford.

"That's what we have to do and that's also what we have to give our fans.”