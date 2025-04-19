Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fabian Hurzeler has responded after some of the travelling Brighton fans questioned his substitutions at Brentford.

With Brentford leading 3-1, Hurzeler decided to take off goal-scorer Danny Welbeck on the 77th minute. Midfielder Yasin Ayari came on his place.

This came after forward Joao Pedro was sent off for violent conduct – leaving Brighton with no strikers on the bench after Welbeck’s withdrawal.

The decision to take Welbeck off was greeted by discontent among the away fans, some of whom chanted: “You don’t know what you’re doing.”

Asked why he took off Welbeck, Hurzeler said: “Because I wanted to have more midfielders on the pitch to control the game more, to have more connections and then on top two, two fast wingers.”

On if he heard the fans’ chants, the German, 32, added: “Yeah, that's fine if they have an opinion. I only focus on the game.

"I think the team played well after that, we scored the second goal, we had a big chance with Kaoru [Mitoma] to make the third goal, we have the penalty situation so there were a lot of positive things after the subs.”

Despite substitute Mitoma halving the deficit, Brentford restored their two-goal advantage and sealed a 4-2 victory.

The Seagulls are now winless in six games in all competitions, with hopes of qualifying for Europe next season now fading.

They will be without the suspended Pedro and likely also Jan Paul van Hecke, who has been taken to hospital after a sickening clash of heads late on. The game was suspended whilst the Dutchman received treatment before being stretchered off.

Asked for his assessment on the game itself, Hurzeler said: “I think we had a bad start after five minutes, we conceded a goal but afterwards we showed a good reaction, we controlled the game, we were dominant, we created chances and then I think it was a fair result – 1-1.

"In the second half, we had another bad start. I think that was the key moment in the game where we conceded two goals after individual mistakes.

"Again after the red card we showed character, we showed personality, we played quite well although we were one man less and I think in this pace we deserved more, we weren't able to score the third goal for us and then Brentford finished with a set piece.”

Asked if he had any complaints about the red card, Hurzeler responded: “I didn't see it yet.”