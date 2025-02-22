'They received treatment' - Danny Welbeck and Joel Veltman injury update revealed after Brighton pair miss Southampton trip

Fabian Hurzeler remained coy when asked for an injury update on two key Brighton players.

There were two notable absentees to Brighton’s starting XI at Southampton, as Danny Welbeck and Joel Veltman were missing from the matchday squad.

The experienced duo have been excellent for Hurzeler’s team this campaign and both played key roles in last week’s 3-0 Premier League victory against Chelsea.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is believed that Welbeck picked up a knock in training and was rested ahead of Tuesday’s clash against Champions League-chasing Bournemouth at the Amex Stadium.

There were two notable absentees to Brighton's starting XI at Southampton, as Danny Welbeck and Joel Veltman were missing from the matchday squad. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
There were two notable absentees to Brighton’s starting XI at Southampton, as Danny Welbeck and Joel Veltman were missing from the matchday squad. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

When asked why Welbeck and Veltman missed the 4-0 win at St Mary’s, Hurzeler said: “I can't give you any precise message because we really have to go day by day.

"I didn't talk to them today, they received treatment, so hopefully they will be an option for Tuesday [against Bournemouth].

"But I'm not sure if everyone can be an option, so we have to be honest, we have to really go day by day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Let's see how they are tomorrow, let's see how they are on Monday, and then we can decide.”

Hurzeler had given no indication this week that Welbeck, 34, or Veltman, 33, were struggling – with £30m striker Joao Pedro promoted to the starting XI, while Jack Hinshelwood filled in at right back.

Pedro and Hinshelwood both found the net in Brighton’s comfortable win.

