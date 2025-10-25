Manchester United transfer target Carlos Baleba in action for Brighton at Old Trafford | AFP via Getty Images

Manchester United vs Brighton in the Premier League at Old Trafford

An Instagram post from Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba was deleted before the Premier League clash at Manchester United.

The Red Devils tried to sign Baleba in the previous transfer window but Brighton were reluctant to sell their Cameroon international.

The speculation has unsettled the 21-year-old and his form so far this term has been patchy. Three times this season he has been substituted at halftime and he is yet to complete 90 minutes in the Premier League this term.

Baleba’s pictures was used to promote the match on social media and the Brighton man added a cheeky caption, “coming to Old Trafford,” with a laughing emoji.

It was likely a tongue-in-cheek post on his account but it’s clearly a sensitive issue for Brighton and the post was swiftly deleted.

Carlos Baleba's deleted Instagram post | @UnitedStandMUFC

Prior to the match Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler was asked if Baleba was in the right frame of mind to face Man United at Old Trafford because of the speculation.

Baleba must ‘overcome’ Man United rumours

“It's also the next step for him as a person,” said Hurzeler. “For him to overcome these rumours, to overcome this noise.

“Because in the end, it's only noise that tries to distract him from performing for us, for Brighton.

“He really has to focus on the things he can influence and he can't influence the rumours, he can't influence the noise around him.

“He can only influence the things he's doing on the pitch, how he asks for the ball, how he's positioned when he receives the ball, how good are his angles, how much effort he shows against the ball, how intense he can be against the ball.

“That's the main thing he needs to focus on. The rest is just noise. The rest is things that could distract him from his performance, from his development. 4

“That's something that he has to avoid. Then I'm sure that he will put in a good performance for us tomorrow.”

Baleba and Brighton had a tough first half at Old Trafford as goals from Matheus Cunha and Casemiro gave them a 2-0 lead. Baleba was booked in the first half for a foul on his Cameroon international teammate Bryan Mbeumo.

He was replaced by James Milner on the hour.

