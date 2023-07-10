'This has to be the package' - Fabrizio Romano issues major update on Chelsea transfer fee for Moises Caicedo

Albion are resigned to losing the Ecuador international but the fee they receive for the 21-year-old remains uncertain. Chelsea are firm favourites to capture Caicedo and are said to have offered £75m plus add-ons for the player Brighton brought for £4m from Independiente del Valle in 2021.

Caicedo has been excellent for Albion since his introduction to the first team and last January the club rejected a £70m bid from Arsenal. Caicedo wanted to leave but stayed and even signed a contract extension on the south coast as he went on to play a key role as Albion finished six and qualified for the Europa League.

His contract runs until June 2027 and despite reported interest from Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Man City, Liverpool and Man United – Chelsea are now near-certain to complete a deal. Personal terms are not believed to be an issue but the clubs are still some way off in their valuation and the structure of the payment.

Brighton's Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo is valued at around £100m by the Seagulls

Italian football transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has been following the Caicedo situation and speaking on today's DeBrief podcast, he said: “We know they [Chelsea] have Paul Winstanley, who was [head of recruitment] at Brighton, so he has a good relationship with the club and so they are trying to handle this one different way, for example, last summer was very difficult to negotiate for [Marc] Cucurella.”

“The idea for Chelsea is to close this for around £70 million plus add-ons, or maybe £80 million, this has to be the package for Moises Caicedo. Brighton want more than this, so Brighton feel that can rise to something around maybe £90 million or £100 million,” Romano added.

Last week Caicedo broke his silence on the transfer situation. "It's a very great emotion," Caicedo told journalist Maria Jose Flores, via 90min. "What guy wouldn't want them to be talking about him?

