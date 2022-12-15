This is how much Brighton were paid for World Cup players compared to Leeds, Chelsea, Tottenham and Newcastle - gallery

Brighton & Hove Albion have been handed a tidy financial bonus by FIFA for having their players selected to compete at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

More than $209 million (£171.6m) was set aside by FIFA as part of its Club Benefit Payments Programme. This resulted in club teams across the world earning money while their players, or players who have been recently contracted to them, are at the FIFA World Cup.

The compensation package worked out at just under $10,000 (£9,000) per day, per player, from the preparation period on November 10 until the day after the country plays its final match at the tournament.

Clubs could apply to FIFA to be paid $180,000, rising to $220,000 for the round of 16, $280,000 for the quarter-finals, $320,000 for the semis and $370,000 for the final and third-place play-off.

The payment for each player at Qatar was split three ways, between the club that held the player’s registration in 2020-21, the club that paid the player in 2021-22, and the club who employs the player this season.

The payment scheme has run since the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

Here’s how much money Brighton received from FIFA’s Club Benefit Payments Programme in comparison to their Premier League rivals.

AFC Bournemouth - $270,000 (£219,000) AFC Bournemouth is the Premier League club that received the least amount of money from FIFA. Just two Cherries featured in Qatar - Chris Mepham and Kieffer Moore for Wales - and both exited the competition at the group stage. Bournemouth earned $180,000 for Mepham's World Cup participation, but only received half that amount for Moore. Half of the striker's fee went to former club Cardiff City, having only moved to Dorset in January.

Southampton - $420,000 (£340,000) Like Bournemouth, Southampton saw two of their stars go to Qatar - and both departed in the group stages. The Saints got $180,000 for Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu's participation, but only received $60,000 for Armel Bella-Kotchap stint at the World Cup with Germany. The defender's former club VfL Bochum received two-thirds of the fee as the German outfit held his rights in 2020-21 and 2021-22. Southampton also received nominal fees for ex-players Jan Bednarek (Poland) and Takumi Minamino (Japan) after their respective runs to the last 16

Nottingham Forest - $480,000 (£390,000) Nottingham Forest had six players at the World Cup - though four of those departed at the group stage. Welsh triumvirate Wayne Hennesey, Neco Williams and Brennan Johnson made Forest $300,000 despite exiting the tournament early. Midfielders Cheikhou Kouyaté and Remo Freuler reached the last 16 with Senegal and Switzerland respectively, meaning Forest received a further $150,000. The Midlands club received a nominal fee for Richie Laryea's participation at the World Cup with Canada. Laryea joined Forest in January but went back on loan to Toronto FC