'This is unbelievable' – Brighton appoint head coach's father into key role
Rado Vidosic has been appointed as women's and girls’ head of coaching.
The Croatian — who is women’s head coach Dario Vidosic’s father — joins the club after six years at Melbourne City where he won silverware with the women’s and men's squads.
He said, "This is an unbelievable opportunity and one that I'm really looking forward to. I'm excited to roll up my sleeves and help as much as I can.
"I'm so proud of what Dario and the wider coaching team have achieved so far, I'm here to provide guidance and help where I can."
Head coach Dario added, "We're really excited to welcome Rado, to the coaching staff at Brighton.
"We've worked together previously at Melbourne City, and clearly he has had an huge influence on my career. I know first-hand the qualities he possesses which can help get the very best out of the players.
"He is a talented coach with a great depth of knowledge of the game and I have no doubt he will be incredibly influential in our aspirations to be successful for the remainder of the season and beyond."
Rado originally joined Melbourne City as academy technical director and women’s head coach before taking over the head coach's position for the men's squad in their title-winning season.
He also had coaching and managerial experience at Brisbane Roar, Sydney FC, Melbourne Victory, and Wellington Phoenix.
