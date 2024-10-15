The Amex Stadium could look like this in 2074, according to the latest AI generated images.The Amex Stadium could look like this in 2074, according to the latest AI generated images.
This is what Brighton and Hove Albion's Amex Stadium could look like in years to come, according to latest gallery of AI generated pictures

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 15th Oct 2024, 10:07 BST
Apart from any sponsorship name changes Brighton’s Amex stadium probably wont be changing any time soon.

But, just for a bit of fun, we asked AI how it thought the stadium could evolve in years to come, by asking the question of what the SMH Group Stadium would look like in 2074 and 2084.

Some of the suggestions it came back with were pretty radical and probably need Seagulls to move into Real Madrid territory. Have a look at the gallery below and see what you think.

The AI simulator we used was Magic Hour.

1. Amex Stadium - 2074 : Amex Stadium - 2074

The Amex Stadium could look like this in 2074, according to the latest AI generated images. Photo: Magic Hour

2. Amex Stadium - 2074 : Amex Stadium - 2074

The Amex Stadium could look like this in 2074, according to the latest AI generated images. Photo: Magic Hour

3. Amex - 2084 : Amex - 2084

The Amex Stadium could look like this in 2084, according to the latest AI generated images. Photo: Magic Hour

4. Amex Stadium - 2074

The Amex Stadium could look like this in 2074, according to the latest AI generated images. Photo: Magic Hour

