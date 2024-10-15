But, just for a bit of fun, we asked AI how it thought the stadium could evolve in years to come, by asking the question of what the SMH Group Stadium would look like in 2074 and 2084.
Some of the suggestions it came back with were pretty radical and probably need Seagulls to move into Real Madrid territory. Have a look at the gallery below and see what you think.
The AI simulator we used was Magic Hour.
1. Amex Stadium - 2074 : Amex Stadium - 2074
The Amex Stadium could look like this in 2074, according to the latest AI generated images. Photo: Magic Hour
3. Amex - 2084 : Amex - 2084
The Amex Stadium could look like this in 2084, according to the latest AI generated images. Photo: Magic Hour
