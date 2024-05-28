Three Brighton regulars likely to be sold this summer as £23m raw talent and homegrown kid get major chance

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brighton and Hove Albion have a number of key transfer decisions to make this summer. The Seagulls are still looking for a new manager after the exit of Roberto De Zerbi but improving the squad remains a priority.

Brighton finished 11th in the Premier League after a disappointing end to the season saw them slide down the standings. Injuries certainly played their part but with most expected to return for the new season, it could see at least three of more experienced players move on this summer. Here's three first team regulars who could be sold and why....

Jason Steele: The 33-year-old goalkeeper enjoyed a new lease of life under De Zerbi for the past two seasons. De Zerbi fell-out with the previous regular No 1 Ronb Sanchez and promoted Steele to the first XI. Sanchez moved on to Chelsea and Bart Verbruggen then arrived last summer for around £16m. Steele and Verbruggen shared the duties for most of the season as the new Dutchman was bedded in gently.

Brighton's chairman Tony Bloom has some key transfer calls to make this summer

Verbruggen however looks set to be the new No 1 this coming season and also face stiff competition from Carl Rushworth, who now looks Premier League ready after his impressive loan at Swansea. Brighton maybe reluctant to have two relatively inexperienced goalkeepers but the club face a big decision on the goalkeeping department and Steele - who is contracted until 2026 - could be the man to make way.

Joel Veltman: The 32 year-old made 27 Premier League appearances for Albion last term, with 17 starts. Veltman suffered a few injuries but his experience, reliability and adaptability make him a valuable member of any squad. The former Ajax man will have just one year remaining on his contract this summer and whether to keep or sell is a major question from Brighton this summer. Fellow right back Tariq Lamptey has suffered numerous injuries over the past few seasons and question mark have to remain if he can be a regular for Brighton in the Premier League.

Brighton however have homegrown talent Jack Hinshelwood, who should be fit for the start of next season having suffered a foot injury. James Milner, who was also out for a long period with a thigh injury, can also play right baclk and could provide experienced cover for Lamptey and Hinshelwood. Allowing Veltman to move on to make space for the homegrown Hinshelwood makes sense… but tots of injuries, lots of questions and quite where that leaves Veltman is unclear.

Pascal Gross: This could be a painful one for Albion fans. The German international thrived under De Zerbi and last term the 32-year-old claimed five goals and 13 assists in all-competitions. He will have the just one year remaining on his contract this summer and has previously stated his desire to return to Germany for family reasons and also to play in the Bundesliga once more. Gross has been with Brighton since 2017 and the £2.5m signing has to go done as one of the best signings in the club’s history.