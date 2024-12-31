(Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Brighton and Hove Albion drew away to Aston Villa in a Premier League clash on Monday, December 30. Here are three key take aways after the result.

Could Tariq Lamptey make a dramatic comeback into the starting lineup – Due to injuries with the likes of Ferdi Kadioglu out, Tariq Lamptey has been given opportunities in the starting eleven recently, something he’s struggled to stay part of.

There have been individual mistakes made by the 24-year-old defender, but his stellar performance against Villa will do him the world of good. He defended with assurance and was brave enough to join in on attacks. In the 81st minute, Joao Pedro passed the ball to Lamptey, who guided the ball first time into the bottom corner.

Albion boss Hurzeler praised both aspects of Lamptey’s performance in the post-match press conference.

Fabian Hurzeler said: “When he plays he always does well.

"I am happy that he scored but for me it’s more important how he defended and he did a great job.” With consistency in his game and more match sharpness to avoid those individual mistakes Lamptey could find himself staying at Brighton in January and fighting for a place in the matchday squad.

Could it be too little too late for Julio Enciso? – The man has fire in his belly, there’s no doubt about that. But his display against Aston Villa didn’t leave Albion fans with much to go on.

The Paraguay international has struggled to get game time under new Albion manager Fabian Hurzeler. To make matters worse, Julio Enciso’s frustration escalated to social media, where he posted about his discontent with the situation.

Since then, there have been rumours of the 20-year-old going out on loan and even being sold. However, in recent weeks, Fabian Hurzeler has given the young forward a chance.

Enciso started against Aston Villa and was part of what was the most well-rounded 90 minutes of football Brighton have played this season.

Despite this, he was wasteful at key times in attacking scenarios and even caused visible distress to his teammates in situations where a pass was required, and the outcome was a daring shot.

It’s not long until we know what the future will hold for the attacker, but his performance against Villa wasn’t one to cherish, especially when looking to make a mark to stay at the club. At his age, a loan spell with consistent game time might be exactly what is needed for Julio to become a more well-rounded player.

Red card controversy didn’t faze Joao Pedro – If they made a novelty award for the ‘best team player’ of the match, Joao Pedro would win it.

Whilst the striker is known for his goalscoring abilities, his movement and ability to cause issues off the ball for opposition defences impacted this game massively.

For Brighton’s first goal, the Brazilian forward used his body to cause trouble for Villa defender Konsa as Lewis Dunk floated a fantastic ball from his own half into the danger zone.

Pedro’s influence allowed the ball to fall kindly to Adringra, who picked up the pieces and slotted the ball into the bottom corner. In Brighton’s second goal, the forward assisted a fabulous attacking move consisting of himself, Mitoma and Tariq Lamptey.

It was unselfish from Joao Pedro, and despite controversy over a decision to not send him off against Brentford last time out made headlines, the 30-million-pound man stuck to his game.