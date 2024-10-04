Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three men have been given football banning orders after a 'violent disturbance' outside a pub in Sussex – which culminated in a person suffering a 'bleed on the brain’.

Sussex Police said Thomas Miller, Christopher Stevens, and Stephen Lang were ‘each involved in the affray’ outside The Ruby public house in Coldean Lane, Brighton in August 2023.

"Three men have been issued with banning orders following a violent disturbance outside a pub in Brighton,” a police spokesperson said.

"It followed a Premier League fixture between Brighton and Hove Albion and Luton Town.

Sussex Police said three men were ‘each involved in the affray’ outside The Ruby public house in Coldean Lane, Brighton in August 2023. Photo: Google Street View

“Rival supporters had gathered at the pub after the game had concluded.

“Miller, Stevens, and Lang were involved in the violent disturbance.”

At Brighton Crown Court on September 27, they were each issued with official football banning orders restricting their access to games, police said.

“The court was told how the incident unfolded at about 8pm on August 12, 2023,” the police spokesperson said.

"Fans had been delayed due to train cancellations.

“During the incident, Thomas Miller threw a plastic beer cup and acted aggressively towards the Luton supporters.”

Police said a 57-year-old man from Buckinghamshire was assaulted, and required hospital treatment for a ‘bleed on the brain’.

“The incident was witnessed by his son and grandson who had also attended the game and were left concerned for his and their own safety,” the police spokesperson added.

"The court noted that Christopher Stevens punched the victim. As he was brought back to his feet to recover, Stephen Lang further punched him, knocking him over and causing the victim to lose consciousness.”

Miller, 33, a bricklayer of Saxons, Shoreham, admitted affray, police said. The court imposed a nine-month suspended prison sentence, and a three-year football banning order.

Police said the court ordered him to complete 150 hours of unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation activity requirement sessions (RAR), and ordered him to pay £500 compensation to the victim and £1,000 court costs.

Stevens, 44, a removals operative of Ditchling Crescent, Brighton, also admitted affray, police said. He was also imposed a nine-month suspended prison sentence and a three-year football banning order.

Police said he was ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work and 20 RAR sessions, and must pay £500 in compensation and £1,000 in court costs.

Lang, 62, a retail sales assistant, of Walton Bank, Brighton, admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent and affray, police said. The court imposed a two-year suspended prison sentence, a four-year football banning order, 240 hours of unpaid work, 15 RAR sessions, £2,500 in compensation and £150 court costs.

Speaking after the case, dedicated football officer Darren Balkham said: “Miller, Stevens and Lang’s behaviour and violence was completely unacceptable.

“It left the victim recovering from a serious injury.

“We thank the public for their help to identify those involved following our appeal for information.

“The Football Banning Orders restrict their access to attend future matches.

“It demonstrates our determination to pursue prosecutions to get justice for victims, and it shows that violence has no place in football.

“Our priority is to ensure that those attending the game and visiting our city can enjoy the game and do so in safety.”

Brighton & Hove Albion also issued a statement.

A spokesperson said: “There is absolutely no place for this appalling, cowardly, violent behaviour at football or in society in general.

“In line with our zero tolerance approach, these three individuals will no longer be welcome at any Brighton & Hove Albion matches in future.

“We would like to echo Sussex Police’s comments and thank the public who helped identify the perpetrators – and thank Sussex Police for bringing them to justice.”