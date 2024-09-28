Three things you missed during Chelsea vs Brighton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In a thrilling Premier League match at Stamford Bridge between Chelsea and Brighton, here’s three things you might’ve missed.

The score ended 4-2 to Chelsea, with the home side taking how all three points. It’s the Blues first win at home this season, after drawing to Crystal Palace and losing to Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.

Brighton’s away fans have no love with former players –

The Brighton fans certainly had no love lost for their former players, referring to Marc Cucurella as a very strong four-letter word expletive at the beginning of the game.

This was followed by the Albion fan’s dislike for Robert Sanchez being very evident with a chant including a six-letter expletive.

And when Robert Sanchez virtually passed the ball to Baleba in the 34th minute he scored thereafter to make the score 3-2 to Chelsea, the away end was in full swing again.

They shouted: “There’s only one Robert Sanchez” after he conceded to the Brighton midfielder.

Rutter gets his first for Brighton –

Despite the result, it’s positive for Brighton to see Rutter get his first goal for Brighton. Levi Colwill made a blunder of clearing the ball in the box which went high in the air, Rutter rose to the occasion and beat Robert Sanchez to the ball making 1-0 Brighton.

Carlos Baleba, world-class with schoolboy errors –

Carlos Baleba gave away his second penalty in two matches. Sancho went down after a push from the midfielder which allowed Cole Palmer to score from the spot.

However, Baleba was aggressive on the ball and was able to show off his class in many moments of this match. He’s still raw, but once he’s ironed out those schoolboy errors, he’ll be one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.