'Ticks every box' – John Terry issues verdict as Graham Potter vs Mauricio Pochettino divides Chelsea fans

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter has impressed Chelsea legend John Terry in the Premier League

Brighton handed Chelsea permission to speak to Potter about the vacant manager’s job at Stamford Bridge.

Potter has become the early favourite for the Chelsea helm after the Blues sacked Tuchel on Wednesday morning, with Potenchino and former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane also under consideration.

The 47-year-old Seagulls boss has a hefty compensation clause in his Amex Stadium deal, but Chelsea’s new owners are understood to be relaxed about meeting a buyout.

Terry, who made almost 500 appearance for the Blues, appears to have his favourite and is a huge fan of Potter’s style.