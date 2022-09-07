'Ticks every box' – John Terry issues verdict as Graham Potter vs Mauricio Pochettino divides Chelsea fans
Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter and former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino are the early favourites to succeed Thomas Tuchel, who was sacked by Chelsea this morning
Brighton handed Chelsea permission to speak to Potter about the vacant manager’s job at Stamford Bridge.
Potter has become the early favourite for the Chelsea helm after the Blues sacked Tuchel on Wednesday morning, with Potenchino and former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane also under consideration.
The 47-year-old Seagulls boss has a hefty compensation clause in his Amex Stadium deal, but Chelsea’s new owners are understood to be relaxed about meeting a buyout.
Terry, who made almost 500 appearance for the Blues, appears to have his favourite and is a huge fan of Potter’s style.
Last month Terry posted: “How good is Graham Potter? I love how Brighton plays. He has to be one of the best young managers. Ticks every box for me.”