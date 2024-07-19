Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All the latest transfer news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton are likely to sell talented young defender Noel Atom this summer, with Belgian club Anderlecht reportedly keen.

The Germany youth international has been with Brighton for a year, having joined from from RB Leipzig in 2023.

Atom, 19, made 12 appearances for the Seagulls last season in the Premier League 2 and also made one appearance for the first team in the Carabao Cup against Reading. The left-footed defender is contracted with Brighton until June 2026 and is valued at around £2.5m.

Brighton's Germany youth international defender Noel Atom is wanted by Anderlecht

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted: "Anderlecht have approached Brighton to ask for 19 year old centre back Noel Atom. #BHAFC want around €2.5m fee to sell Atom this summer, there are also more clubs showing interest.”

Brighton have a recent history with Anderlecht in the transfer market after they paid the Belgian club £16m for goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen last summer.

The Seagulls have been fairly active in the transfer market so far with Ibrahim Osman, Yankuba Minteh, Mats Wieffer, Amario Cozier-Durberry and Malick Yalcouye all joining for a combined outlay of around £80m this window.

Albion have also been linked with a move for Inter Miami’s Paraguay midfielder Diego Gomez, who is valued at around £15m.

Fabian Hurzeler’s team head to Japan shortly for pre-season fixtures against Kashima Antlers and Tokyo Verdy on July 24 and July 28 respectively. Albion’s Premier League campaign gets under way on August 17 at Everton, with their first home match a week later against Manchester United.