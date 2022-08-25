'To undergo medical' – Brighton close as £15m Aston Villa and West Ham target 'agrees' move – Liverpool to submit £42m bid for South American

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton head coach Graham Potter is keen to bolster his defensive ranks following a fine start to the Premier League campaign

Albion head coach Graham Potter said he hadn’t ruled-out further incoming transfers and Brighton have now been linked with a £15m move for Hungarian international Attila Szalai.

Brighton are short of top quality cover in defensive areas and feel the Fenerbahçe man could be a fine addition to the Premier League squad.

Brighton currently have a solid defensive unit of Lewis Dunk, Joel Veltman and Adam Webster but this window they also saw Shane Duffy leave on loan to Fulham, Matt Clarke move to Middlesbrough for £2.5m and Leo Ostigard head to Napoli for £10m.

Last season they also saw Ben White exit to Arsenal for £50m and Dan Burn to Newcastle for £13m.

Dutch under-21 Jan Paul van Hecke remains on the books but is untested at the highest level and young talent Levi Colwill also arrived on a season long loan from Chelsea.

Szalai, 24, is highly-regarded across Europe and has previously been linked with West Ham and Aston Villa.

He was part of the Hungary team that thrashed England 4-0 in the Nations League last June and the 6ft 4in left-footed defender played on the left of a back three. He is also comfortable on a more central role.

It has been reported that Szalai has agreed a contract with Brighton until 2026 and the fee of £15m is also in place with the Turkish side.

As Marca also reported that the former Rapid Vienna man is set for a medical and the deal could be concluded this weekend.

Moises Caicedo

Reports linking Albion’s young Ecuador international midfielder to Liverpool continue. Caicedo has impressed on his introduction to the Premier League and has helped cushion the blow of Yves Bissouma’s exit to Tottenham.

Manchester United were also interested in the player they missed out on signing 18 months ago but Brighton insist their star man is not for sale.

Brighton have pocketed around £100m this window as Marc Cucurella went to Chelsea for £60m and Bissouma’s fee was around £30m.

Albion could also receive another £15m if Neal Maupay heads to Nottingham Forest or Everton.

It means the club are under zero pressure to sell Caicedo, 20, who will also want regular first team football ahead of Ecuador’s appearance at the Qatar World Cup later this year.