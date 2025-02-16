Brighton: Sunderland Tom Watson transfer development emerges after failed bid
Brighton remain interest in signing Sunderland teenager Tommy Watson but they have changed how much they value him at according to a report.
Watson was a target for the Seagulls during the winter transfer window but he remained at the Stadium of Light. Interest emerged in the later stages of the window which would have left the Black Cats without a suitable replacement for him which scuppered a move.
Brighton remain interested in the England under-18 international and it is likely a deal to be revisited in the summer. It’s since emerged though that their stance has changed somewhat on the player.
Brighton’s stance on Tommy Watson
Various different transfer fees were being spoken about when Brighton were making a move for Watson. A package deal of £13m which involved Simon Adingra was suggested by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.
The latest on the matter is that Brighton are expected to come back in with a new offer at the end of the season according to Alan Nixon on his Patreon. Nixon is an experienced EFL journalist and he says whilst Brighton are likely to submit a new offer, they will not be willing to pay as much as they were in January.
It was suggested that Brighton were willing to pay £8.5m in the window just gone by, meaning they valued Adingra at around £4.5m. Brighton now have a 'small number' in mind as they don't have as much of a need to sign Watson given that they have will have more time to sign a player of Watson's ability in the summer.
Tommy Watson’s future at Sunderland
At the moment, Watson is currently out injured. He hurt both his knee and his ankle in December and has been sidelined for the past two months.
He's due back in training this week but following Sunderland's business in the transfer window, he has a challenge on his hands to get back in to the team. Enzo Le Fee made the shock move from Roma whilst Romaine Mundle has made a return to action.
Watson before his injury played 10 times in the Championship, scoring two goals. He made six starts and five substitute appearances in total across all competitions for the senior team.
His contract at Sunderland according to TransferMarkt expires at the end of the 2025/26 season, so they are hoping to tie him down to a new deal. The Northern Echo said that talks are 'ongoing' with Watson but if there is no further progress in the next few weeks, the situation will be reassessed in the summer.
Brighton are a club that have been strongly linked with Watson however there are other clubs that have checked in on him. Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman did however play down reports that the player expressed his desire to leave the club.
“I think it would be really unfair to suggest that the player wanted to leave,” Speakman said.
“Tommy is like a number of young players that we’ve got, where they’re on the up, they’re highly-rated and ambitious, which we want them to be, and then they get presented with an opportunity.
“Ultimately, Tommy didn’t have a decision to make because there wasn’t an agreement between the clubs. If the clubs had agreed, he would have had a decision to make, and you could understand why he would choose to stay, but you could also understand why he might decide to leave.
“That would be based on his views. But we never got to that point, so it was never really an issue.”
