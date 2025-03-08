'Tony always says' - Fabian Hurzeler echoes Brighton's owner's scepticism after in-form Seagulls beat Fulham
Joao Pedro netted a 97th minute penalty for Brighton to seal a hard-fought 2-1 victory against fellow European chasers Fulham at the Amex Stadium.
It was Albion’s fourth consecutive Premier League victory but their first ever over Fulham in the competition.
It seemed their bogey team were set for more success over the Seagulls on 35 minutes when Raúl Jiménez fired past Bart Verbruggen at his near post.
However, Jan Paul van Hecke’s first Brighton goal – a superb header – and Pedro’s last gasp penalty continued Albion’s faultless form since the 7-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest last month.
“We are pleased for every Premier League game because especially to get the wins out of these games is so tough,” Hurzeler told reporters.
"We have to understand why we are in this situation and exactly these things we have to continue doing and bringing ourselves individually and as a team on the next level.”
The victory leaves Brighton in sixth place – level on points with fifth-placed Chelsea and just one point behind fourth-placed Man City.
However, Hurzeler is not getting carried away where the race for Europe is concerned.
" Tony [Bloom] always says there is no momentum, so I copy the sentence,” the 32-year-old German said.
"I also understand why, because especially in the Premier League, every game is a new challenge.
“So like I said, we have to be happy about the situation we have at the moment. We have to enjoy it today and tomorrow and then we have to focus on the next challenge.
"There will be another tough challenge ahead of us against [Manchester] City and therefore we have to keep working, keep doing the hard work to keep maybe the momentum, if there is momentum.”
