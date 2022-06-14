Tony Bloom has already given his verdict on Yves Bissouma sale amid Tottenham £25m bid

Yves Bissouma – who has 12 months remaining on his Albion contract – is closing in on a £25m move to Antonio Conte’s Tottenham.

Bissouma has impressed for the last two seasons and a number of Premier League are believed to expressed an interest.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spurs, who will compete in the Champions League next term, look to have made the decisive move.

Brighton and Hove Albion chairman Tony Bloom has made shrewd moves in the transfer market

"The more the big clubs that are interested in our players, the more we're doing right, so I am delighted with that,” said Albion chairman Tony Bloom to the Athletic earlier this season.