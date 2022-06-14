Tony Bloom has already given his verdict on Yves Bissouma sale amid Tottenham £25m bid

Yves Bissouma – who has 12 months remaining on his Albion contract – is closing in on a £25m move to Antonio Conte’s Tottenham.
Bissouma has impressed for the last two seasons and a number of Premier League are believed to expressed an interest.
Spurs, who will compete in the Champions League next term, look to have made the decisive move.
"The more the big clubs that are interested in our players, the more we're doing right, so I am delighted with that,” said Albion chairman Tony Bloom to the Athletic earlier this season.
"We know some of our best players aren't going to be with us forever and, if the right offer comes along – and it has to be the right offer – and they want to leave, then they can go."