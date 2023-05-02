Billy Gilmour revealed studying midfield maestros Moisés Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister in training influenced his performance in Brighton & Hove Albion’s record-breaking 6-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 21-year-old made just his third Premier League start of the season as the Seagulls reignited their European hopes by wracking up their biggest-ever top-flight win on Saturday.

Gilmour played the full 90 minutes as Albion bounced back from their Wembley FA Cup semi-final shootout heartbreak, and defeat at Nottingham Forest, in style.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scotland international was one of five changes made by head coach Roberto De Zerbi following Brighton’s midweek loss at the City Ground.

Billy Gilmour revealed studying midfield maestros Moisés Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister in training influenced his performance in Brighton & Hove Albion’s record-breaking 6-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers. Picture by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

And Gilmour revealed Albion’s two South American midfield heroes aided his imperious display against Wolves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, Gilmour said: "I took my opportunity. It's hard to fill in Moisés' and Alexis' job. They've been playing brilliantly all season - I had to be patient, wait for my opportunity and try to take it.