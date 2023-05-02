The 21-year-old made just his third Premier League start of the season as the Seagulls reignited their European hopes by wracking up their biggest-ever top-flight win on Saturday.
Gilmour played the full 90 minutes as Albion bounced back from their Wembley FA Cup semi-final shootout heartbreak, and defeat at Nottingham Forest, in style.
The Scotland international was one of five changes made by head coach Roberto De Zerbi following Brighton’s midweek loss at the City Ground.
And Gilmour revealed Albion’s two South American midfield heroes aided his imperious display against Wolves.
Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, Gilmour said: "I took my opportunity. It's hard to fill in Moisés' and Alexis' job. They've been playing brilliantly all season - I had to be patient, wait for my opportunity and try to take it.
"When I've played, I've studied them and watched them in my position. What they've done this season in receiving the ball, playing forward, breaking the lines - they've been absolutely brilliant. When I've been in training I've been trying to do that. To get my opportunity and try that in the game felt good."