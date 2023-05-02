Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Enter Shikari announce huge UK tour - full details
7 minutes ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
1 hour ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river
2 hours ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
2 hours ago Zoe Ball confirmed as host of new ITV talent show
2 hours ago Wife of Duke with key coronation role dies just days before event

‘Took my opportunity’ – Billy Gilmour makes Moisés Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister influence admission following record-breaking Brighton win

Billy Gilmour revealed studying midfield maestros Moisés Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister in training influenced his performance in Brighton & Hove Albion’s record-breaking 6-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

By Matt Pole
Published 2nd May 2023, 13:56 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 14:03 BST

The 21-year-old made just his third Premier League start of the season as the Seagulls reignited their European hopes by wracking up their biggest-ever top-flight win on Saturday.

Gilmour played the full 90 minutes as Albion bounced back from their Wembley FA Cup semi-final shootout heartbreak, and defeat at Nottingham Forest, in style.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Scotland international was one of five changes made by head coach Roberto De Zerbi following Brighton’s midweek loss at the City Ground.

Most Popular
Billy Gilmour revealed studying midfield maestros Moisés Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister in training influenced his performance in Brighton & Hove Albion’s record-breaking 6-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers. Picture by Mike Hewitt/Getty ImagesBilly Gilmour revealed studying midfield maestros Moisés Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister in training influenced his performance in Brighton & Hove Albion’s record-breaking 6-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers. Picture by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
Billy Gilmour revealed studying midfield maestros Moisés Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister in training influenced his performance in Brighton & Hove Albion’s record-breaking 6-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers. Picture by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

And Gilmour revealed Albion’s two South American midfield heroes aided his imperious display against Wolves.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, Gilmour said: "I took my opportunity. It's hard to fill in Moisés' and Alexis' job. They've been playing brilliantly all season - I had to be patient, wait for my opportunity and try to take it.

"When I've played, I've studied them and watched them in my position. What they've done this season in receiving the ball, playing forward, breaking the lines - they've been absolutely brilliant. When I've been in training I've been trying to do that. To get my opportunity and try that in the game felt good."

Related topics:Billy GilmourBrightonSeagullsAlbionPremier LeagueNottingham Forest