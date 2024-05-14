Top 10 will be remarkable for Brighton after crippling injuries and 'unforgettable' Europa League journey

Ian Hart predicts a bright future for Albion after a rollercoaster season

But on the flip side some truly forgettable ‘home draws’ against the likes of relegated Sheffield United and Burnley, alongside Everton and Fulham – it’s those dropped 8 points coupled with the horrendous injury problems that’s potentially stopped the Albion qualifying for Europe for the second successive season. (And that’s without mentioning a solitary point, and goal for that matter in April)At the time of going to press, with the Chelsea and United home games to come, the EPL statisticians tell us that the Albion have had 20 separate serious injuries to their first team squad, resulting in total to 159 missed games.I know stats can be manipulated, but when you sit back and read that in plain English it’s a wonder the Albion have, hopefully, yet again secured a top ten finish.But it’s actually a been a transitional season for the Albion, but not in the traditional way, the club has actually transitioned into a credible top ten EPL side, who, in the main, gave a great account of themselves in Europe.Despite the disappointing showing in Rome, and falling short of European qualification again, next season cannot come soon enough.The injuries were indeed horrendous, but also a learning curve. I firmly believe the squad will kick off in August considerably stronger, with hopefully no significant departures other than Adam Lallana.I’m not saying Albion will be in the hunt for Champions League football, but with the right investment they could well be in that mini-league battling out for the other European competitions. Next season, I predict a finish of between fifth and ninth.And finally, despite only being nearly a quarter way into the 21st century are Boxing fans about to witness “The Fight of The Century” this Saturday evening?I cannot hide the fact that in many ways I’m extremely disappointed Tyson Fury isn’t fighting Oleksandr Usyk at Wembley Stadium rather than Saudi, but unfortunately on this occasion money truly does talk.As for the outcome, Fury, much maligned in certain quarters, is boxing’s very own enigma, when he’s truly on it, there’s no one to currently touch him, but if he’s not right, he’s there for the taking.On this occasion, despite the setback of the cut in sparring which saw the fight postponed in February, he’s is probably in the best condition of his career. In my opinion it will be a thriller that boxing bans will be talking about in 50 years. He’s too big and too strong for Usyk, and will win on a late stoppage.