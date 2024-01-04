BREAKING

'Top target identified' - Brighton plot £10m January raid for Greek striker wanted by Arsenal

The latest transfer news and rumours for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League
By Derren Howard
Published 4th Jan 2024, 11:19 GMT
Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi is keen to sign players this January transfer windowBrighton coach Roberto De Zerbi is keen to sign players this January transfer window
Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi is keen to sign players this January transfer window

Brighton and Hove Albion are keen to sign Greek attacker Giannis Konstantelias, according to www.footballinsider247.com

The PAOK Salonica forward is capable of playing in a number of attacking positions across the frontline and has seven goals and four assists so far this term.

Konstantelias, 20, has made four senior appearances for Greece and scored his first goal for his country last November in a friendly against New Zealand.

Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi is keen to add to his squad this January and Konstantelias, who is contracted to PAOK until June 2027, could be available around £10m. The Greek talent has previously attracted interest from Arsenal and Austrian outfit Red Bull Salzburg.

Elsewhere, Brighton have also been linked with young Ecuador ace Óscar Zambrano from LDU Quito, [www.elfutbolero.com].

The 19-year-old has been described as the ‘new Moisés Caicedo’ due to his physicality and style. The report goes on to state that Manchester United and Luton Town are also keen on Zambrano.

